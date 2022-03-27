For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Monday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Winds will be gusting 50 to 55 mph across the state today and could cause isolated power outages. See how long the strong winds will stick around and what temperatures are expected for the weekend.
While eastern Iowa will see dry weather & slightly warmer temps today, temps will already be falling in the western part of the state & rain will be moving in. Track the changes in our updated video.
The gloomy weather continues. Snow will be limited to the western half of the state today, but will make a move to the east Thursday. Find out when it will all finally end in our updated forecast.
Both thunderstorms and snow are expected across Iowa today! The rain and snow will be slow to exit the state as well. Here's all the weather info you need for today through Thursday.
Dry in the western part of the state, but rain and snow will linger for the eastern half. Not much wind today, but that will change in a big way for Friday. Here's all the weather info you need.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
