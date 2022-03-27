 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Monday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News