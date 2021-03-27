This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
