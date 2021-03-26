 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News