This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
