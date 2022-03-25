Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.