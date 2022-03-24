Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Friday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Waterloo, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
While eastern Iowa will see dry weather & slightly warmer temps today, temps will already be falling in the western part of the state & rain will be moving in. Track the changes in our updated video.
The gloomy weather continues. Snow will be limited to the western half of the state today, but will make a move to the east Thursday. Find out when it will all finally end in our updated forecast.
Both thunderstorms and snow are expected across Iowa today! The rain and snow will be slow to exit the state as well. Here's all the weather info you need for today through Thursday.
Dry in the western part of the state, but rain and snow will linger for the eastern half. Not much wind today, but that will change in a big way for Friday. Here's all the weather info you need.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Overcast. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of p…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an ey…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs…