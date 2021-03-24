This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
