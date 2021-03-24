 Skip to main content
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

