Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

