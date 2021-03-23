 Skip to main content
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

