Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
