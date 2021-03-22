 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News