For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
