Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Water…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should rea…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It sho…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will re…