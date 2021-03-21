Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.