Waterloo's evening forecast: Overcast. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
