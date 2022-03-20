 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Overcast. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News