 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News