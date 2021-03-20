Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.