This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
