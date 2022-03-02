 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News