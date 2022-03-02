Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.