Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.