 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News