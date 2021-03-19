 Skip to main content
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

