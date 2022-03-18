Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.