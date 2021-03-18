 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News