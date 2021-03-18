Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.