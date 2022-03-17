Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.