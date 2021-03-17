Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 22 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.