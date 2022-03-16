 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

