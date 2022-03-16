This evening in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
Temps will reach the low 70s across a large portion of Iowa and western Illinois today, but a cold front will cool us back down in the days ahead. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
While northern Iowa will stay dry today, snow will be falling in the southern half of the state, including the Quad Cities. See when the best chance of seeing snow is in our updated forecast video.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
Temperatures will be well below normal across the state Friday and Friday night, but a warm front arrives this weekend. See how cold it will get tonight and how warm it will be on Sunday.
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We wil…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It lo…
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in th…