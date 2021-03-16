Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Watching a potential winter storm. Windy with periods of rain and snow late. Low 31F. Winds E at 20 …
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterl…
This evening in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. …
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine toda…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Waterloo people should be prepared for tempera…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area…