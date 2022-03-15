 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

