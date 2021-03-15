Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.