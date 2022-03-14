This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
