Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Watching a potential winter storm. Windy with periods of rain and snow late. Low 31F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 6:00 PM CDT. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It look…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. It s…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
This evening in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine toda…
Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterl…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of…