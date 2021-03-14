 Skip to main content
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Watching a potential winter storm. Windy with periods of rain and snow late. Low 31F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 6:00 PM CDT. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

