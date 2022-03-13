This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
