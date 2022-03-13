Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.