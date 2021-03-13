 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Sunday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News