 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking Iowa's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Iowa's next winter storm

Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News