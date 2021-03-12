 Skip to main content
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

