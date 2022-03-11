For the drive home in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 4F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Just mostly sunny and breezy across Iowa today, but snow will begin to push back into the state Wednesday and then stick around. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
Snow for the morning commute in the Quad Cities. Otherwise dry across Iowa today, but we're already watching our next snow chance. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
While northern Iowa will stay dry today, snow will be falling in the southern half of the state, including the Quad Cities. See when the best chance of seeing snow is in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures will be well below normal across the state Friday and Friday night, but a warm front arrives this weekend. See how cold it will get tonight and how warm it will be on Sunday.
