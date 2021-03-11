 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News