This evening in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
