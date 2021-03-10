Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Windy. Some showers in the evening then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.