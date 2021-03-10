This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Windy. Some showers in the evening then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
