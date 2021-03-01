Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear. Low 12F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.