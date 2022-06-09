This evening in Waterloo: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
