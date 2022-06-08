For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
Breezy conditions, but otherwise a nice day across the state Thursday. We won't stay dry for long though. Showers and storms will push back in for Friday. See when and where rain is most likely here.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
