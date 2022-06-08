 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

