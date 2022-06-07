 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

