Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.