This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in western and central Iowa for Memorial Day, threat shifts to eastern Iowa Tuesday
Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening across central and western Iowa. The chance continues for eastern Iowa Tuesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
With one cold front to our south and another approaching from the north, showers and weak storms will continue. Find out when and where rain is most likely through Thursday in our weather update.
Breezy conditions, but otherwise a nice day across the state Thursday. We won't stay dry for long though. Showers and storms will push back in for Friday. See when and where rain is most likely here.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waterloo. It look…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Windy...scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks wil…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo folks wi…
Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…