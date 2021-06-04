Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It l…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to …
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 d…
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear …
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast…
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Generally fair. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a siz…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. I…