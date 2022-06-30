For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
