Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.