Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in western and central Iowa for Memorial Day, threat shifts to eastern Iowa Tuesday
Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening across central and western Iowa. The chance continues for eastern Iowa Tuesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
With one cold front to our south and another approaching from the north, showers and weak storms will continue. Find out when and where rain is most likely through Thursday in our weather update.
Breezy conditions, but otherwise a nice day across the state Thursday. We won't stay dry for long though. Showers and storms will push back in for Friday. See when and where rain is most likely here.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Windy...scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waterloo. It look…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks wil…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo folks wi…