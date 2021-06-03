This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 84.86. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to …
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It l…
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 d…
This evening in Waterloo: Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Th…
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear …
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast…
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. I…