Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.