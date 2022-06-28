Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Friday night and Saturday in Iowa. Here's everything you need to know
As a cold front begins to push into Iowa, there's a chance of severe storms for everyone late tonight. The threat will return to eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. Full details in our latest forecast.
Isolated showers and storms will be around today and tonight in northern and eastern Iowa. With no rain in the forecast for Wednesday though, it will be hotter. Track the rain and temperatures here.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Very warm today with rain limited to southwestern Iowa. Isolated activity in more places Friday, but the better chance of rain and perhaps a few severe storms is Friday night. Here's the latest info.
Feeling much better across eastern Iowa today thanks to cooler temperatures and lower humidity. No rain in the forecast today, but that will start to change Thursday. Here's what to expect.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mainly clear. Low 53F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. The forecast is showing a hot …
With a cold front stalled out in central Iowa, a big difference in temperatures is expected from northwest to southeast. When the front starts moving again, a few severe storms could pop up.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Watch now: Extreme heat continues for much of Iowa, chance of severe storms Tuesday evening and Wednesday
Very hot and humid for many today. Storms will return this evening in central and western Iowa and some could be severe. The severe threat spreads east Wednesday. Here's the latest information.