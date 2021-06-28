Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
