Waterloo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
