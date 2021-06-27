 Skip to main content
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Monday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

