Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
